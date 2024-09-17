DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Tensions have been rising between Miramar city officials and Miami-Dade County as plans for a new incinerator near the city border continue to progress.

The controversy stems from the need to replace Miami-Dade County’s previous waste-to-energy facility, which was destroyed in a fire in 2023. Since then, county officials have been debating potential locations for a new incinerator. It could end up back in Doral, or they could build a new one.

Out of the four sites under consideration, the location at the now out-of-service old Opa-locka West Airport is the one best suited.

The public town hall was held on Monday by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava along with the Department of Solid Waste Management to discuss the proposed Sustainable Waste Campus. It provided an opportunity for residents to discuss the site selection for the campus and learn more about the County’s solid waste disposal strategy.

“Anything you want to tell us, we want to hear about for sure,” said Cava as she answered questions at the town hall. “We will also continue preparing for a zero waste master plan that will explore more ways to reduce the creation of waste and to divert waste from landfills.”

Miramar residents have expressed opposition to the proposed location, citing the potential environmental and health impacts of having such a massive incinerator so close to their community.

“Can you please give an opportunity for zero waste to be put into place, and have an interim solution before we put a billion-dollar project in place that actually continues to pollute and continues to put carbon in our environment?” A man opposed to the project said.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam just last month questioned the assurances provided by Miami-Dade County regarding the facility’s safety, even threatening to sue Miami-Dade County.

“It is incomprehensible to think that a facility on a large, industrial site that will burn over 4,000 tons of trash per day will not have one ounce of smell, will not emit anything that is harmful to our health,” he said.

Others voiced their opinions on the issue.

One man questioned if Broward should be part of the decision process.

“Why do we need to ask their blessing to do something that’s in our house?” said the man.

Environmental groups, who want to end trash burning, cite statistics that show that in Florida, nine out of 10 incinerators are within three miles of low-income communities, or communities that are predominately black and brown.

Pembroke Pines Commissioner Maria Rodriguez said she just hopes to keep the lines of communication open.

“I personally oppose all proposed incinerations, especially in the West Airport location,” said Rodriguez. “I think we really do need to take that money in investing in other options rather than incineration. Thank you.”

Multiple public meetings have been held where such concerns have been voiced, but the community fears that a decision could be made as early as this month.

The issue will now go before the Miami-Dade County Commission which is scheduled for Tuesday. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said it is possible commissioners might vote on not having a site.

