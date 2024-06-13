HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in South Florida are experiencing car trouble a day after relentless downpours turned some roadways treacherous across the region and continue to keep tow trucks and auto repair companies quite busy.

However, the precipitation on Thursday has not matched the flash flood emergency that caused vehicles to stall out in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties all day Wednesday.

It was a rude awakening for many car owners who woke up to retrieve the vehicles they abandoned Wednesday for the second time in 14 months almost to the day.

7News cameras on Thursday afternoon captured a portion of Tyler Street, just west of the Intracoastal Waterway in Hollywood, that just 24 hours earlier was so flooded that the waters were waist-deep. A downpour caused crews to turn a pump back on. Vehicles that were stranded on the roadway on Wednesday have since been towed away.

Mechanics warn drivers against driving through floodwaters during a rain event like the one what swept across South Florida this week.

“They need to seek shelter themselves. You really shouldn’t drive your car through water,” said Ben Levy, a mechanic at Wales Garage in Fort Lauderdale. “Your car is not a boat; it wasn’t designed to be driven through deep water.”

So many vehicles were left behind at Aventura Mall, they had to set aside a special lot until they can be collected.

If a car engine goes underwater, Levy said, sometimes it can’t be repaired.

“More than likely, your car’s going to end up in an insurance company’s lot, like salvage lot kind of thing,” he said. “You can take it to a mechanic so that it’s in a safe place. You want to get it out of the roadway as soon as possible.”

Drivers are not only risking their vehicles if they attempt through flooded waters. Levy said it’s not safe to be out there in the first place, because they might not be able to bring their cars to a stop in case of an emergency.

“Your brake system doesn’t work very well in the water. When you tell your brake pad to press up against its brake rotors so they can actually stop the car, if water’s in the way, you have to wait for that water to evacuate slowly, and that increases your stopping distance on your vehicle,” he said.

Thursday’s rain event got underway much later than it did Wednesday, and that will likely result in less flooding. However, motorists are still advised to remain home if possible.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.