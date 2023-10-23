MIAMI (WSVN) - There was danger on the job for a tow truck driver who, police said, came under fire in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the shooting at a business in the area of Southwest 10th Terrace and 27th Avenue, just after 3:20 p.m., Sunday.

Officers arrived to find the 22-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials with Miami Fire Rescue said crews rushed the patient to Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses told 7News the shooter took off.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. As of Sunday night, police have not made any arrests.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.