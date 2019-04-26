Tow truck driver struck by gunfire in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a tow truck driver was shot in North Miami.

Authorities said the man who came under fire in the area of Northwest 147th Street and Seventh Avenue drove himself to the hospital, Friday morning.

7News cameras captured the tow truck riddled with bullet holes outside North Shore Hospital.

Damage could be seen on the windshield along with a blown out rear window.

It’s unclear what injuries the driver sustained.

Police continue to investigate.

