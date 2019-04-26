Tow truck driver shot at while repossessing car in NW Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a tow truck driver was shot at in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said a man and his assistant came under fire as they were working on repossessing a vehicle along Northwest 147th Street and 11th Avenue, Friday morning.

The driver was struck by a bullet fragment and drove himself to North Shore Hospital.

He’s believed to be in stable condition.

7News cameras captured the tow truck riddled with bullet holes outside the hospital’s emergency room.

Damage could be seen on the windshield along with a blown out rear window.

Officials said the gunman drove up to the victims in a dark grey Ford Fusion before opening fire.

The assistant, who was in a separate vehicle, escaped uninjured.

According to police, the subjects fled in the Ford as well as the black Infiniti Q50 the victims were trying to repossess.

The Infiniti’s tag number is said to be KGXE48.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.