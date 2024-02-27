MIAMI (WSVN) - The body of a California man was discovered days after, officials said, he fell overboard from a boat on the Miami River.

Thirty-five-year-old Abraham Mgowano’s body was recovered Tuesday afternoon near the area of 390 NW 2nd St. in Miami after officials received a call of a body floating in the river.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials, on Saturday, at around 2:30 p.m., Mgowano fell overboard from a 44′ cabin cruiser near Lummus Park in the 400 block of Northwest River Drive.

Twelve other passengers and one operator were also on board at the time.

Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC searched for Mgowano by air and even called on divers to search for him in the water.

Despise their efforts, they weren’t able to find Mgowano.

On Tuesday morning, a person spotted a body in the river, not far from where crews had searched.

Police said Mgowano was visiting from Berkeley, and his social media accounts indicated that he was a software engineer for Google.

In a statement provided to 7News, friends of Mgowano said “Abraham, he was the greatest of all time. We call him genius, he had a big heart, he always loved us and showed us true love. Always unites us when he comes to Tanzania for visit.”

The FWC has taken over the investigation into what led up to the deadly day trip on the water.

7News has learned that Mgowano is originally from Tanzania. His friends back home told 7News they’re too upset to comment.

