MIAMI (WSVN) - A tour bus caught fire westbound on Interstate 195 in Miami, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze just west of Biscayne Boulevard, at around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer captured the burning bus pulled over to the shoulder.

Crews worked to put out the flames.

Officials said no one was hurt.

It remains unclear whether or not there were passengers on board when the vehicle ignited.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.