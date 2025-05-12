MIAMI (WSVN) - Relentless downpours swept across South Florida on Monday, flooding streets, slowing commute, and prompting a flood watch across the region as more rain looms in the forecasts.

It was a wet start to the day as torrential rain fell across Broward and Miami Dade counties. The chance of precipitation is at a stagnant 90% with the region predicted to see 3 to 6 inches of rain, with an anticipated high of 8 inches.

Some main threats include: gusty winds, hail, elevated storm risk, and an isolated tornado.

The gloomy weather will likely last through Tuesday morning, but conditions should clear up by Wednesday with the remainder of the work week being dry and warm.

With multiple rounds of heavy rainfall over the same areas, flooding is expected.

The floodwaters quickly overwhelmed streets in the low-lying areas of Miami like Northeast 29th street and First Avenue.

It was a similar scene in downtown as the heavy downpour of rain wreaked havoc on the morning commute—One driver’s BMW was seen stalling out along Biscayne Boulevard.

The City of Miami issued a warning, informing drivers of traffic flow in flood prone areas between Northeast 10th and 14th Streets.

“We are for now not re-routing traffic. We are bringing down parts of Biscayne into maybe a single lane so definitely we are allowing the traffic to flow,” said Kenia Fallat, City of Miami Director of Communications.

With the heaviest rain expected this afternoon, city officials are warning drivers to plan ahead and exercise caution.

“If you see standing water, go around it. Don’t walk through it and definitely don’t drive through it,” said Fallat.

Further north in Broward County, heavy rain was also seen falling in Dania Beach with forecasters anticipating another several inches across the region this afternoon.

Due to the continued potential of heavy rain fall and flood watch in effect, low-lying cities in Broward and Miami-Dade County are offering free parking garages to all residents to ensure their cars are safe. For a complied list to the garages available, click here.

Residents are reminded to avoid unnecessary travel when possible. A great rule of thumb—if you can’t see where a road begins or ends, turn around.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.