MIAMI (WSVN) - Torrential downpours wreaked havoc across South Florida on a stormy Friday, and meteorologists said there is possibly more inclement weather in store this weekend.

In Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, drivers navigated flooded roads in the afternoon hours.

7News cameras captured heavy flooding near Bayshore Drive and 18th Street. City workers put traffic cones in the most flooded parts of the roadway.

A picture taken earlier in the day showed floodwaters making Bayshore Drive impassable between 15th and 18th streets. Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

In South Beach, cellphone video captured heavy flooding along Pennsylvania Avenue that reached the sidewalks.

Another 7News viewer recorded gusty winds and whipping rain in Doral.

As of 4 p.m., Miami-Dade reported high precipitation, with 1.74 inches in Coconut Grove, 1.63 inches in Homestead and just over an inch in West Kendall. Gusty winds of up to 50 miles per hour were also reported in southern parts of Miami-Dade.

The rain brought a relief from the heat, as “feels like” temperature took a tumble to as low as 75 degrees Fahrenheit in Miami at 3 p.m.

Scattered showers moved across the region late Friday afternoon following more intense rainfall earlier in the day. Fortunately, the stormy weather is expected to dissipate after sunset, giving way to mostly cloudy skies.

