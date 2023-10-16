COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Runners laced up their sneakers and headed to Coconut Grove to help some special children in the community.

The Torch Relay 2023 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals took place at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove on Sunday to support the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation.

More than 100 participants took park in the benefit, now in its 15th year.

7Sports’ Mike DiPasquale was the master of ceremonies for the sixth year.

The Miracle Child this year is Bradley, who is undergoing treatment.

The annual event aims to help families who need lifesaving treatments for their children.

“The fundraising goes back to the Children’s Miracle Network to support our families, and it provides them an opportunity to get care for those children that are very sick and terminally ill and allows them to take care of their kids without having to worry about the funds,” Natalie Wise, hotel manager of The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove.

