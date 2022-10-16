COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Many South Floridians laced up their sneakers to run miles for miracles.

The Torch Relay 5K Run/Walk, benefiting Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, returned Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The Ritz-Carlton in Coconut Grove hosting the event, which was dedicated to 3-year-old Bradley, who is the Miracle Child of the Month.

7Sports’ Mike DiPasquale had the honor of emceeing the event.

The money raised will pay for medical treatments for children whose families are unable to afford it.

The Torch Relay 5K has been raising money for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for more than two decades.

