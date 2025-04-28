MIAMI (WSVN) - The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation hosted an evening of good drinks and delicious meals presented by some of South Florida’s finest culinary talents.

The organization invited some of its supporters who share the same mission.

“Our work is to cure diabetes once and for all,” said foundation CEO Michael J. Burton. “We are focused like a laser on ending a disease that affects millions and millions of people worldwide.”

Guests were welcomed to a grand cocktail party to enjoy spirits, fine wines, and passed hors d’oeuvres.

7News’ Belkys Nerey, the culinary queen herself, served as emcee for the night.

