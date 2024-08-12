NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community hosted a special back-to-school celebration this weekend.

Students at the North Miami Beach Library on Sunday received free uniform shirts for school, as well as free haircuts.

The event was organized by Tony’s Tribe, a program within Breaking the Barriers, a nonprofit group dedicated to promoting mental wellness in children.

“I want them to have an amazing year and to give it their all, and to take care of themselves and take care of their classmates,” said Judy Albelo with Breaking the Barriers.

Students and parents also had the opportunity to sign up for after-school programs like free tutoring, STEM camps and taekwondo lessons.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.