MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Friday night has brought more toned-down crowds in South Beach than last week, a day after a city-ordered curfew went into effect in the entertainment district, as police remain prepared for what is still expected to be another busy spring break weekend.

Revelers continue to gather hours after a judge ruled against two business owners who had filed a lawsuit against the city over the curfew and a temporary law that stops liquor sales at 6 p.m. this weekend. The judge decided both the curfew and the law will stand.

Spring breakers noticed the contrast from last week.

“It’s been pretty good, but it’s not as live as it was before,” said a reveler.

The numbers might be down, but the police presence remains high. 7News cameras captured officers from multiple law enforcement agencies on Ocean Drive, Collins Avenue and other popular streets.

Thursday brought the first night of a city-ordered curfew that was enforced from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. The night was light and uneventful.

It’s not likely crowds will flock to residential neighborhoods of South Beach like they did following an 8 p.m. curfew in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, crowd control remains a concern. Officers have put up “road closed” signs and barricades just west of Ocean Drive. They are sectioning off the blocks immediately west of Ocean Drive in an attempt to stop big crowds from congregating on the side streets.

This weekend, revelers will also face the 6 p.m. closing of liquor stores for three nights in addition to the curfew that was put into place in response to last week’s violence. The unruly behavior came with gunfire, stampedes and innocent victims taken to the hospital. Nine police officers were also hurt.

The fallout forced some liquor store to stop sales early within the curfew zone.

“I mean, definitely, we’re talking about thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Wilson Arevalo from Gulf Liquors.

Gulf Liquors is located feet from Lincoln Road on Alton Road and is being forced to close six hours early this weekend.

“It’s affecting a lot of stores, so it’s sad and very bad, I mean, ’cause it’s affecting a lot of families as well,” said Arevalo.

The temporary rules are part of the city’s declaration of a state of emergency.

Some revelers said it’s unfair to punish the whole crowd for the actions of a few.

“I think it’s very excessive. There are other ways you can stop crime without having to go to a curfew,” said a reveler. “Everybody’s not creating trouble here.”

Others are skeptical about the measures’ effects.

“This ain’t gonna change much, ’cause nobody’s gonna listen to the curfew, and nobody’s going to not be able to drink after 6 p.m. just ’cause the liquor store ain’t open,” said a man.

But despite the restrictions, revelers said they still plan to enjoy this opportunity to party in South Beach.

“We just want people to have a good time, enjoy themselves on spring break, be a safe place to vacation,” said a reveler. “We don’t want no drama.”

