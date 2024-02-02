NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police confirmed that 3-year-old fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, have died following a medical emergency in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to an emergency call involving two children near the off-ramp of Interstate 95 onto the Florida Turnpike extension or State Road 826, at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two children in the back seat of a silver SUV.

“There was an unresponsive child and shortly after that, another call was received that another juvenile was unresponsive,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin.

“Two children in cardiac arrest. One person is performing CPR on one child,” said one woman on dispatcher radio.

Officials said a woman was found at the scene, and she jumped over the railing of the on-ramp, landing on the train tracks below.

Another dispatcher said, “The mom jumped off the highway onto the train tracks under right where we are.”

Family members have identified the woman as 42-year-old Shirlene Alcime. They said she is the mother of the deceased children.

The details discussed among emergency personnel were confirmed by Martin at around 7:30 a.m.

The children were transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The woman was transported to Aventura Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

“Right now, our investigators are working to piece this tragic incident together,” said Martin. “There are many questions that they have that they are working to find answers to.”

The father of the toddlers, speaking to 7News in Creole, said he was in shock and wants to know what led up to this and why it happened.

“Two very interesting things, very loving kids. Normally when I come in the door, they come and they hug me. I can’t, really, I can’t talk right now.”

Detectives said the children did not have any obvious signs of trauma on their bodies.

Miami-Dade Police officers and Florida Highway Patrol deputies are working together to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.