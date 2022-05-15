CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Cutler Bay left one toddler dead and six other people injured.

A black Toyota Sedan and a silver Ford Sedan were traveling north on the Florida Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street and Quail Roost Drive around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, when the Toyota crashed into the rear of the Ford.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a total of four people, including a three-month old and a one-year-old, were inside the Toyota.

All four occupants were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The three-month-old infant was later pronounced dead.

A male driver, who drove the Ford Sedan and was the only person inside the car, was transported to Jackson South with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman who was also involved in the crash was seen being consoled by a first responder.

After the fatal crash, authorities responded to a call around 5:40 a.m., regarding a Miami-Dade Police cruiser who was blocking the entrance to the Turnpike while assisting with the crash, when a vehicle crashed into the police cruiser.

Both the officer and the driver were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution and are expected to be OK.

The roads have been closed for hours and have since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.