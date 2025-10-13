NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a 1-year-old toddler to the hospital after they nearly drowned in a bath tub in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northeast Seventh Avenue and 169th Street on Monday evening.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the toddler was briefly left unattended in the bathtub by the parents.

Paramedics found the toddler to be pulseless, but were able to establish a faint pulse after administering CPR.

The toddler was transported to Jackson North Medical Center where their condition is unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.