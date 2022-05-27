HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a 3-year-old child to the hospital after, police said, the toddler was pulled from a retention pond in Homestead.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene at an apartment complex in the area of Northeast Sixth Court and 21st Avenue, off Kendall Drive, just before 6:40 p.m., Friday.

Surveillance video captured the child going into the pond, Friday afternoon.

Divers spent around a half hour conducting a search in the water. They were able to retrieve the toddler.

Paramedics transported the child to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital in unknown condition.

