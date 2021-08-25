NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have determined a toddler who died under suspicious circumstances was the victim of drowning.

Investigators said the 15-month-old baby, seen on Ring surveillance in her mother’s arms outside a Northwest Miami-Dade home, was found unresponsive Monday night.

The autopsy revealed the toddler was drowned, and her death has been ruled as a homicide.

The mother is also suspected of stabbing her husband and 16-year-old daughter Monday night. Both of them survived.

Charges against the mother remain pending.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.