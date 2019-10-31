Toddler falls from 2nd-story balcony in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a 3-year-old child fell from a second-story balcony in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene at the two-story apartment building near Northwest 13th Street and Second Avenue, Wednesday night.

Officials said they received a 911 call at around 9:45 p.m.

What led to the incident remains unclear, but police said they were called in for backup after firefighters received reports that a child had fallen from a balcony.

7News cameras captured a man and a woman photographing the doorway of the upstairs unit where the incident took place. They also went door-to-door to speak with residents.

Police officers remained the scene well after midnight on Thursday.

Officials have not provided further details about the incident or the extent of the child’s injuries, as they continue to investigate.

