NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A toddler has died after, authorities said, she drowned while in a tub in her North Miami Beach home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northeast Seventh Avenue and 169th Street on Monday evening, in reference to a near-drowning.

“The complainant ran to the neighbor’s house and the husband is doing CPR,” said 911 dispatch. “Advising that she left her 1-year-old daughter in the tub with water.”

According to North Miami Beach Police, the 1-year-old was briefly left unattended in the bathtub by the parents.

Several agencies responded to the home including Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, NMB Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and Hatzalah Emergency Services. The child’s family and loved ones were captured on 7News cameras speaking with first responders.

Paramedics found the toddler to be pulseless, but were able to regain a faint pulse after administering CPR.

“1531 we’re going to be transporting a one-year-old pediatric, cardiac arrest,” said dispatch.

The toddler was transported to Jackson North Medical Center, where she later died.

Meanwhile 7Skyforce hovered above as the home turned into a crime scene.

“Police are still here on the scene, it is an active investigation, a term we use regularly here,” said 7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn.

This tragedy comes as Florida ranks in the top five for the most drowning deaths in the country, with children ages one to four most as risks, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Tuesday morning, police have yet to release any further details about the case, but state the drowning is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.