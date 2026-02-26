COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Donations from members of the Tocqueville Society make up nearly 20% of United Way of Greater Miami’s annual revenue. On Wednesday, some of those generous donors were honored for their service and dedication to the community.

Members of the Tocqueville Society gathered in Coconut Grove to honor individuals who have made a meaningful impact on Miami through their philanthropy and generosity to United Way Miami.

“These are some of the more generous donors to United Way, but most importantly, they’ve made the greatest contribution, in our opinion, in helping to shape the fabric of Miami-Dade County,” said Symeria Hudson, United Way Miami’s CEO.

Sunbeam Television CEO Andy Ansin is the co-chair of this year’s Tocqueville Society grand reception, which honors those who have followed in his family’s example of community service.

“So I’m the third generation to be involved in United Way and proud to carry on that tradition,” said Ansin.

This year’s Tocqueville Award for Outstanding Philanthropy was presented to Robert and Melly Sanchez.

Before their 34-year marriage, the couple met through community service.

“Well, the motivation started with Melly. Melly was a social worker for Big Brothers, Big Sisters, which, as you know, is a United Way agency, and she was also a volunteer, so I decided if I wanted to impress this lady, I’d better start getting into charitable work,” said Robert.

The power couple became dedicated to their mission over the years. Now, they’re joining the Tocqueville Society’s million-dollar roundtable in recognition of the longstanding record of generous giving.

Robert serves as the CEO and chairman of the board of Ryder Systems, Inc., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Miami.

“United Way is just a great organization to know that when you invest in the United Way, they are going to put your dollars to work in the areas that the community needs the most,” said Robert.

“Your dollars are helping your neighbors, that’s the way you have to look at it,” said Melly.

Two other individuals were also honored during Wednesday’s festivities.

Marcel Laniado received the next-gen philanthropist award for his service to United Way Miami, now and into the future.

The late Don Soffer, a South Florida legend and godfather of Aventura, was also posthumously honored. Soffer was recognized for his efforts in turning the Florida swampland into what residents now know as a hub for entertainment, luxury living, and recreation.

Soffer’s family accepted the award in his honor.

“And that Tocqueville Society has been extremely key in helping us keep those programs going, but also help us create new ones to ensure that everybody has a chance in our very own community,” said Hudson.

It’s a community that’s near and dear to the Ansin family, one that’s supported United Way’s mission for decades and ensured the work continues for generations to come.

“Through the Ansin Foundation, the Channel 7 Foundation, and the Channel 18 Foundation, we’re able to financially help the organization, which is all very important. We’re very fortunate to be in the position we are. We recognize that and try to help others,” said Ansin.

Whether it’s through financial support or volunteering, each of the honorees hopes more people across the community are inspired to give back as they have.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.