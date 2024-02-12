MIAMI (WSVN) - A love story come to a deadly end in Miami. Now, a former OnlyFans model and her parents are in the national spot light.

The local murder case received national attention and one man got the only interview with the parents who now find themselves involved.

This week, TMZ will take a look at the South Florida murder case that involves ex-OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, who she’s accused of killing.

“From the outside, it looks like they’ve got everything, rich and famous, good looking. From the inside, it’s a shocking relationship of anger and violence,” said TMZ’s Harvey Levin.

Levin was able to get the only sit down with Clenney’s parents.

“I interviewed her parents and they’ve never spoken before,” he said. “They live in Austin and they lay out her defense and were just like, “We can’t wait to reunite with our daughter.'”

Levin said they were open about how they would be standing by their daughter throughout the trial.

“They believe she’s going to be found not guilty, come back to Austin and live with them,” he said.

But just a little more than a week after that sit down.

“Nine days after my interview with them, the Clenney’s, the parents, got arrested for allegedly tampering with Christian’s laptop and they ended up reuniting in her jail facility in Miami,” he said.

7News was the only station as the scene as Kim Clenney and Deborah Clenney turned themselves in at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in North Miami-Dade.

“You have two parents who love their daughter who is in a very serious situation and in a fight for her life,” said Jude Faccidomo, an attorney representing the Clenney’s.

Their attorneys claim that the police left the laptop behind after the murder because it was a shared device between Clenney and Obumseli.

And while they didn’t have much to say to 7News cameras as they walked out of jail. Levin said they were very open during his interview with them.

“They also think this trial is racial,” he said. “They said to me flat out, if Courtney were Black or Christian were white, they said we wouldn’t be here.”

Levin, a former lawyer himself, said this latest arrest now complicates the case.

Courtney’s mother was suppose to be a witness in her daughter case.

She was on the phone with Courtney when police said she stabbed her boyfriend to death.

The sit down interview with the Clenney’s airs on TMZ at 9 p.m.

