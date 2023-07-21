MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — As residents of Miami-Dade County face scorching temperatures and a second-ever Excessive Heat Advisory, the National Weather Service and Miami-Dade County officials have issued crucial warnings and safety tips to help residents stay safe during this extreme weather event.

Officials are emphasizing the importance of checking in on the most vulnerable groups during this heatwave, including children under the age of 5, adults over 65, and pets. As temperatures continue to rise, the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke increases significantly.

To mitigate the impact of the extreme heat, residents are urged to follow these essential guidelines:

Seek Air-Conditioned Environments: Whenever possible, stay indoors in air-conditioned buildings to escape the sweltering heat. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid or limit consumption of caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration. Never Leave Children, Infants, or Pets in Vehicles: The interior of vehicles can quickly reach life-threatening temperatures, even with the windows cracked open. Watch for Signs of Heat-Related Illnesses: Be vigilant for symptoms of heat exhaustion or heatstroke, such as dizziness, headache, nausea, rapid heartbeat, or confusion. If you or someone around you experiences these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather conditions and safety measures by visiting the official website of Miami-Dade County.

As the heat wave continues to grip the county, it is crucial for everyone to prioritize safety and take necessary steps to protect themselves and their loved ones from the extreme heat. By staying informed and following the provided guidelines, residents can navigate this historic heatwave with greater resilience and safety.

