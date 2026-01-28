MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a tip from the community and DNA evidence led to the arrest of a man in connection to the sexual battery of a student on the campus of Florida Memorial University.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday morning, Miami Gardens Police Sgt. Emmanuel Jeanty confirmed they apprehended 30-year-old Steven Rivers in connection to the alarming Sunday morning attack on FMU’s campus, along the 15800 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue.

Two days after the incident, police said, detectives searched the area.

“Detectives conducted an extensive area canvass and surveillance operation involving an individual matching the suspect’s description: a Black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants,” said Jeanty.

The tip came in hours later.

“Later that afternoon, the Miami Gardens Police Department was notified of a tip received by Opa-locka Police Department regarding a suspicious male matching the same description,” said Jeanty.

Investigators said officers detained the man for questioning a short time later.

“A DNA warrant was subsequently executed, and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crime Laboratory worked throughout the night to provide the evidence,” said Jeanty. “At approximately 7 o’clock this morning, the laboratory confirmed a positive DNA match.”

Police said the suspect had a prior conviction for lewd and lascivious behavior and was released from prison in December.

Rivers’ arrest comes as the FMU campus has stepped up security.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. They urge anyone with information to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.