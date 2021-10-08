MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach parent said a vandal took away his family’s sense of security after, he said, they threw a tile through his children’s bedroom window, mere feet from where they lay in bed.

7News cameras captured the shattered window covered with plywood at the historic Drake Building along Ocean Drive, near 15th Street, Friday afternoon.

The children’s bedroom camera captured a loud noise, as well as glass raining down on 4-year-old Tyson, whose bed is located next to the window, just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Moments later, the children’s father is seen coming and checking the window before he immediately whisked his son and his 1-year-old daughter Aubrie out of the room.

The children were not hurt.

7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers as they checked the window from the outside some time later.

The children’s father showed the bedroom to a 7News crew.

“I heard a loud noise. [I found] a black, 2-inch-thick tile, 4 by 4, they threw it right through the glass,” he said.

The father said he is thankful his children are safe, but this is another layer of stress added to a life of hard work as a young dad and a medical student.

“It’s very disturbing,” he said.

Exterior surveillance video showed a person who police believe walked south on Ocean Drive toward the Drake Building looking to do damage. The same individual is seen walking north at around the time of the incident.

The incident comes after area residents have reported having their car windows smashed and tires slashed.

“I think there are more sharks in the streets than there are in the ocean here on South Beach,” said area resident Richard Shaughnessy, who said he has been targeted by a vandal. “We’re just frustrated.”

Tyson and Aubrie’s parents have since rearranged their room to better protect them when they sleep.

The children’s father said he’s not sure what the family will do next.

“We don’t know if we’re gonna stay here,” he said.

According to police sources, the person responsible for the vandalism on Thursday night is probably different from the one who has been slashing tires and smashing car windows.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

