MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach parent is raising the alarm hours after, he said, someone threw a tile through his children’s bedroom window, mere feet from where they lay in bed.

7News cameras captured the shattered window covered with plywood near Ocean Drive and 15th Street, Friday afternoon.

The children’s bedroom camera captured a loud noise, as well as glass raining down on a child whose bed is located next to the window.

Moments later, the children’s father is seen coming and checking the window before he immediately whisked his 4-year-old and 1-year-old out of the room.

7News cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers as they checked the window from the outside some time later.

The children’s father showed the bedroom to a 7News crew.

“I heard a loud noise. [I found] a black, 2-inch-thick tile, 4 by 4, they threw it right through the glass,” he said.

The incident comes after area residents have reported having their car windows smashed and tires slashed.

“I think there are more sharks in the streets than there are in the ocean here on South Beach,” said an area resident who said he has been targeted by a vandal.

According to police sources, the person responsible for the vandalism on Thursday night is probably different from the one who has been slashing tires and smashing car windows.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

