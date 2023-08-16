MIAMI (WSVN) - As National Thrift Store Day approaches, there is a different approach to back to school shopping.

Tiktoker and FIU student, Sofia Hidalgo, showed students how to dress to impress while surviving the economy by shopping at a Goodwill store.

Hidalgo said it’s easy to find unique back to school clothes and supplies that are affordable and sustainable, which she did with $40.

“Everything has been made, reproduced, sold, bought again over and over and over again, and it’s just not sustainable for the environment nor is it sustainable for the economy, and so we all need to do our part in not only making the world more sustainable, but also just thinking about smarter ways to shop,” Hidalgo said.

Thrift shopping has reportedly grown in popularity. A U.S. Census study revealed that 62% of Gen Z and millennial prefer this instead of going to the mall.

