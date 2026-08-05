NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman was arrested after investigators said she fired the first shots during a confrontation sparked by an ongoing dispute on TikTok Live, setting off a gunfight.

According to a City of Miami Police arrest report, Celia Penichetlopez, 41, was involved in a dispute that began Tuesday evening when two groups of women met at Miller Dawkins Park to settle an ongoing argument that had played out on TikTok Live.

After several fights, the victim and two witnesses returned to a home near Northwest 57th Street.

Investigators said the confrontation resumed after someone from the opposing group called or texted one of the women, asking them to come back outside to continue fighting.

Witnesses told detectives an unidentified masked man from the other group pulled a firearm from his waistband before holstering it and turning to walk away.

Police said surveillance video showed Penichetlopez then pulling out a firearm and firing toward the man as he was leaving the area.

Detectives said the man returned fire, firing about eight rounds, one of which struck the victim in the right leg.

Officers responded after ShotSpotter detected multiple rounds fired and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

After reviewing the footage and witness statements, detectives concluded the unidentified man was no longer an immediate threat when Penichetlopez opened fire and determined her actions initiated the exchange of gunfire that ultimately led to the victim being shot.

Penichetlopez was arrested early Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon/firearm.

A judge found probable cause and set her bond at $5,000.

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