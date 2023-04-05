(WSVN) - The popular app TikTok has been banned at several Florida universities.

The universities where the app was banned include the following,

University of Florida

Florida State University

Florida International Univeristy

Florida Atlantic University

The app has been banned from their Wi-Fi networks and any university-owned devices.

The same ban is in place at several universities across the U.S.

Critics of TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company, said they can obtain the data of Americans who use it and provide it to the Chinese government.

