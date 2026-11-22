MIAMI (WSVN) - A nationwide service disruption for Ticketmaster left fans of John Summit waiting outside the Kaseya Center.

Social media video captured the long line of fans outside the building after the outage.

The outage also left hundreds of concert goers unable to access digital tickets, including disappointed fans at Usher and Chris Brown concerts.

“They’ve given zero updates. Nobody has come out to talk to us. Nobody is moving. They’re just packing more in like sardines,” said a concertgoer.

The company has not confirmed an official cause for the outage. The incident comes after a week of outages including services like Microsoft Outlook and Chase Bank.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.