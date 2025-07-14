MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A wall of storms is sweeping across the area to start the work week, dumping inches of rain and potentially leading to flooded areas.

7News cameras captured dreary weather in Miami Beach, Monday afternoon, as residents in raincoats raced home before the downpours got worse.

Ahead of potential flooding concerns from the rain, the City of Miami Beach opened nine public garages for city residents who want to get their vehicles out of flood-prone areas.

These free garages include the locations at Collins Avenue and Seventh Street, 12th Street and Washington Avenue, and 15th Street and Washington Street, among others. Click here for a full list of open garages.

Residents will need to show identification to gain access. The garages will remain open until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Miami Beach officials are also asking residents to report flooding through either the Miami Beach GOV app or by emailing Flooding@Miamibeachfl.gov.

They are also asking residents to lend a helping hand to clear any debris clogging storm drains near them.

In Sunny Isles Beach, video captured heavy traffic moving slowly on the slick roads with shallow street flooding.

In Aventura, light rain was seen falling on the roadways as cars passed through with little flooding concern.

But Miami-Dade County wasn’t the only part of South Florida feeling Mother Nature’s wrath. Up north in Fort Lauderdale, cameras captured dark and stormy weather as sheets of rain poured down.

Many Fort Lauderdale residents were seen holding tightly to their umbrellas as the wind tried to move it away from their grip.

Additional rain is expected in South Florida through late Monday night. The area remains under a flood watch until 11 p.m.

