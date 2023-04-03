U.S. miltary pilots took to the South Florida skies this weekend for a very special performance.

It had been five years since the Homestead Air Reserve Base hosted the last air show.

Wings Over Homestead, held Saturday and Sunday, featured old and new aircraft.

7News cameras on Saturday captured an F-16 Falcon Fighter soaring high and roaring with power.

The Thunderbirds were back over Homestead, bringing lots of skills and thrills.

The show kicked off with stunts in the sky before the jets zoomed off.

“We’re excited to put something like this on for the local community,” said Col. Joshua Padgett, 482nd Fighter Wing Commander.

Multiple aircraft zipped through the air and performed daring stunts for all to see.

Despite a few clouds, thousands of people of all ages showed up for the demosntrations and felt the energy.

“You could feel when it flies over you, when it goes ‘vroom!'” said attendee Frank Zamora. “You get a little chill.

Besides the performances, fans got to see vintage aircraft, military vehicles and other items on display.

Guests were even able to go inside the aircraft for a closer look.

“This is amazing. We’re having a great time, we enjoy it, we support the troops. Thank you very much,” said attendee Sabin Abab.

The little ones also got in on the fun.

“I could barely hear anything,” said young attendee Alexi Schwab.

Different military branches put on quite the show, and those who showed up said it was worth every moment.

“I think it’s a really awesome time to be able to spend it with my husband. He is actually Army, and he really enjoys seeing the airplanes,” said Yudy, “so it’s nice to be here with my family.”