NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school senior helped make this holiday season brighter to dozens of foster children.

Aspiring philanthropist Christa Curry, a senior at Barbara Goleman High School, and her nonprofit, Christa Cares Inc., handed out toys to the children at the Historic Hampton House in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

Curry said she just wants the children to know they are not alone.

“I decided to start this organization to give them those opportunities and show them that they’re cared about, and everyone understands what’s happening to them,” she said.

The children also got to make Christmas ornaments and gingerbread houses.

