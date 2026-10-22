SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash in SW Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 152nd Avenue and 69th Street.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing deputy vehicles blocking off the road and a civilian vehicle on its side. Another vehicle was seen parked on the grassy area next to the sidewalk.

An investigation is underway into how the crash occurred. The conditions of those hospitalized remains unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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