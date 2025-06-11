MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been arrested on human trafficking and prostitution-related charges after a 21-year-old woman reported being beaten and held against her will at the Eden Roc Hotel, Miami Beach Police said.

According to investigators, Cobie Lavender, Gianna Guidry and Malik Clemons forced the victim to work at the hotel’s Nobu bar.

Cops allege human trafficking at Miami Beach’s Eden Roc, where women were beaten, forced to “work” Nobu bar, and where victim, 21, told cops she thought she’d be thrown off hotel balcony. Cobie Lavender, Gianna Guidry and Malik Clemons arrested re: CA to FL crimes. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3Dzytfa7QK — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 11, 2025

The victim told police she was in fear for her life and believed she might be thrown off the hotel balcony.

Police said the woman’s sister in California contacted authorities after learning of the alleged abuse.

Officers responded to the hotel and took all three suspects into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

