MIAMI (WSVN) - Part of Bayfront Park resembled a pink wave as thousands of people took part in a special walk, all in the hopes of making a difference in breast cancer research.

Participants gave up a clear and sunny South Florida Saturday morning to walk in the More Than Pink fundraising event for Susan G. Komen.

Among those cheering on the walkers was breast cancer patient Corinne Blanchard.

“I was overwhelmed and very emotional,” she said.

People like Blanchard know about the need for research and advocacy. She said the energy of the crowd, plus the stories and tips from survivors, were incredibly helpful.

“I’m in Stage 3 breast cancer. Yesterday I did my 11th chemo,” she said. “I have five more to go, and then surgery and radiation.”

The University of Miami’s Sylvester Cancer Center is a sponsor of the event.

Dr. Carmen Calfa, a breast cancer medical oncologist and associate director of community outreach at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, said everyone should know their particular risk factors, because early detection is so important for survival.

“Everybody has their own risk, so not only what age you had your first period, but what’s your family history like, how much do you weigh, how many biopsies you’ve had, and all that,” she said, “so, understanding your risk allows you to do things differently.”

For some, Calfa said, a mammogram is just the beginning. An ultrasound or MRI might be best for some patients’ particular situation.

People from Miami-Dade and Broward counties came down to Bayfront Park, but organizers said they’re are aware that for some, COVID-19 means it’s still not time to attend an in-person event.

“We have folks participating out here at Bayfront Park — we have several thousand people — but then we have community members all across the area walking from home,” said Kate Watt, regional vice president of Susan G. Komen, “so we were very conscious of where people are when it comes to events right now,and so we wanted to give options for people to participate, especially those who are immuno-suppressed, like our breast cancer patients, to participate wherever they are.”

For Blanchard, cheering participants from the sidelines was the best part. She wanted to take a little time from her South Florida vacation to show her appreciation.

“I can’t do the walk, but I just wanted to give everybody my support,” she said.

Miami’s More Than Pink Walk raised more than $431,800. Its goal is $570,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.