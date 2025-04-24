MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people are pounding the pavement for the annual Lexus Corporate Run in downtown Miami.

The 3.1 mile run and walk event will start at Bayfront Park at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities have already closed down several roads between Biscayne Boulevard on the east and North River Drive on the west and will remain closed through 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Last year’s run featured 17,000 participants from more than 700 companies.

