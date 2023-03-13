MIAMI (WSVN) - The long-running block party billed as the world’s largest Latin music festival drew massive crowds to Little Havana’s famed Eighth Street this weekend.

Revelers could hardly contain their excitement Sunday afternoon as they grooved to the rhythms of Calle Ocho.

The dancing was not limited to on-stage performers, as attendees of all ages shimmied and boogied in the middle of the street.

Aymee Nuviola, this year’s Queen of Carnaval Miami, got the crowd going.

Those who weren’t dancing treated themselves to drinks and delicious dining.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, the organizers of the annual event, said Calle Ocho is so much more than music and a good time.

“We can come out and have a good time, enjoy our camaraderie and still develop a system to make money to be able to have summer camp, scholarship programs and all the tinhs that we do to give back to the community,” said an organizer.

Calle Ocho brings the Latin World to 15 blocks of Little Havana.

The Kiwanis have been putting on this party for 45 years. It’s the Miami Carnaval event that draws the most attention and provides a party for the senses.

Repeat attendees and first-timers described what appeals to them about the festive showcase.

“I’ve lived in Miami for 15 years, and this is my first time at this festival,” said Devin. “It’s amazing. I love it.”

“I’m Colombian, but my wife is Cuban, and we’re having a great time,” said Mauricio Salcedo.

“The music, the food, the drinks, the crowd, it’s just been a fantastic day, nothing but pleasure,” said Jeff Mariner.

Organizers with the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana are preparing for their next event: the inaugural Art on the Drive in Miami Beach this coming weekend. For more information, click here.

