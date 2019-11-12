Thousands of Miami kindergartners will now be eligible for savings accounts

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students will be getting a lesson that counts.

More than 2,000 kindergartners in Miami’s 30 elementary schools will be eligible for savings accounts.

Kindergartners attending public schools in the City of Miami can now get a savings account with a deposit of up to $50.

“Here’s an approach that will benefit 30 elementary schools in the City of Miami, feeding five high schools, eventually spreading to the entire county to provide savings accounts for college for every single kindergartner student in Miami-Dade,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

The new initiative, in a partnership with Future Bound Miami, aims to help more students access higher education.

According to research, students with even small savings accounts are three times more likely to enroll in college and four times more likely to graduate.

