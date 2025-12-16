SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of dollars worth of toys were stolen over the weekend from an organization’s truck that was set to host their annual toy drive. Now, organizers are seeking the public’s help in finding the grinches who stole from them.

Mary Faiso, founder of the Sugar 4 Kids Foundation, said she and her team were getting ready for Sunday’s event at Wilbur B. Bell Park along Southwest 172nd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade when she faced a sad discovery.

“I have been doing this for going on 10 years. Parking these trucks here prior to the toy drive,” said Faiso.

Video shows organizers showing off a long line of bicycles and U-Haul trucks filled with toys ahead of the event.

But this year, when she arrived on Saturday to put the finishing touches on the event, she found one of the trucks had been broken into.

“When we went to the third truck, this lock was cut. It was cut and the back was raised,” she said.

She shared photos with 7News of the items that were stolen, including unboxed hoverboards and other children toys.

Now, Faiso wants to know who could be so heartless around the holidays to steal joy from children.

“It hurts these kids as well as it hurts me. But why would you take from the kids of your community? Why would you take, period?” she said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

