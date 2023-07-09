NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people took to the streets of North Miami to raise in their voices in support of the people of Haiti.

7News cameras captured marchers, many of them wearing white T-shirts, as they sang, chanted, waved Haitian flags and held up signs, Sunday afternoon.

South Florida’s Haitian community and many others came together and walked from North Miami High School to North Miami City Hall.

Participants said they have a clear message to the world.

“Haiti currently is in total chaos right now,” said marcher Jean Harold Noel.

“”I’m from Haiti. I used to go on vacation down there; I cannot go on vacation anymore, because it’s so scary,” said marcher Roseline Joseph

Sunday afternoon’s march aimed to raise awareness about the dire situation in the embattled nation as the violence, unrest and turmoil there continues to escalate.

Many say the situation has steadily deteriorated since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

“The worst thing right now in Haiti is the kidnappings,” said Noel. “They’re kidnapping people, and they actually request a lot of money to release those people. And then, on top of that, some of those people that have been kidnapped, they rape them, especially the girls and the young kids.”

“We want this to be stopped — the violence, the kidnapping,” said Joseph. “People cannot walk on the street. That’s why we’re fighting for.”

And that’s why participants said the rally was held. They’re requesting urgent support from the U.S. to help their home country.

“We are here, but our hearts are in Haiti, because we have family in Haiti,” said marcher Francette Noel, “and we hope that today, anybody who sees us, we were walking together. We need a chance for Haiti.”

Sunday’s rally was one of several held in other cities around the nation, including Boston. Marches were also held in Haiti.

