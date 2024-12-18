MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami city commissioner and several volunteers helped ensure residents and families have the necessary items to enjoy a good meal, just in time for the holidays.

Thousands of people lined up at Jose Martí Park in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Wednesday morning.

Several people were able to obtain grocery bags filled with pork, turkey and canned goods.

“I’m very happy today,” Raquel Mena said.

“This is good. Very good for the [people],” Bernard Williams said. “The people here are good.”

Williams said food distributions like this one make his Nochebuena possible during difficult times.

“Very difficult, but things have changed with things like this,” he said.

City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, along with volunteers, seek to feed families who are struggling to put food on their table.

“We are just grateful we can help, and I wish that we can give out 80,000, but over 8,000 is a great number,” Carollo said.

Jennifer Aleman said this holiday food distribution goes a long way. It’s a sentiment to which many can relate.

“I mean, I’m unemployed, so it is definitely coming in handy,” Aleman said. “I can’t complain, so I appreciate the gesture.”

Many people drove away from the giveaway with a smile on their faces, which is what the holidays are all about.

