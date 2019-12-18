Thousands line up for CAMACOL’s annual holiday food basket giveaway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people lined up in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood to get their hands on a free food basket that’s being given out by CAMACOL.

7News cameras filmed an estimated 3,000 people waiting outside the Latin Chamber of Commerce, early Wednesday morning, near 14th Avenue and West Flagler Street.

The food baskets are expected to be distributed at 7 a.m. to people who received a voucher on Dec. 4.

Each basket has enough ingredients to feed up to 10 people.

People in line talked about who they’ll be sharing the basket with.

“My kids, my mom, my husband, my aunt, my sisters,” said Mercedes Roque. “Pretty much the whole family.”

“I invite a bunch of people over,” said a man described as a New England native. “I feed everybody in the building pretty much. I do the same thing Thanksgiving. I make about 50 dinners.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.