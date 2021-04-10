Thousands get COVID shot as MDC North site ramps up vaccinations

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mass vaccination site at Miami Dade College’s North Campus has ramped up distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

7News cameras captured a long line at the mass vaccination site, located in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

Thousands of patients lined up and rolled up their sleeves.

The MDC North site, like all federally supported sites, is currently administering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It is now able to deliver about 600 vaccines an hour.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here. To pre-register, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

