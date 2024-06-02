WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - June 1st marked the start of Pride Month, and South Florida pulled out all the stops.

Wilton Manors hosted a block party that attracted thousands of people.

Saturday’s event stretched along Wilton Drive, with a main stage on Northeast Sixth Avenue.

South of the county line, Miami Beach is hosting a Pride concert on Ocean Drive and 12th Street this weekend, aiming to spread a message of love and unity.

Earlier on Saturday, actress Jennifer Garner released a public service announcement on behalf of the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center.

“We are the sparkly sibling, the favorite uncle and the godmother who spoils you,” said Garner.

The public service announcement shone a spotlight on the strength of the community and the challenges it faces.

