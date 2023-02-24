MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of cyclists are expected to ride out to the Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

The annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIII event is looking to raise millions for important life-saving medical research. Whether on wheels or on foot thousands are expected to bicycle, run or walk as the Miami Dolphins look to tackle cancer.

A former Miami Dolphins executive said at the event in 2022 that millions of dollars have been raised in the 12th annual event.

“We had a crazy idea to build an epic event that would raise money for cancer research here in South Florida and they said we couldn’t but we did and year one we’ve raised a few hundred dollars and then we got partners like Lenora behind us and by year three we cracked a million dollars,” said Marcus Bach. “And then they said we couldn’t break 50 million dollars and last year we announced that we would raise 75 million dollars for the Sylvester Cancer Center, so when they say we can’t we will.”

Launched in 2010 in support of the late Dolphin’s legend and cancer fighter Jim ‘Mad Dog’ Mandich, the annual event has grown to become the largest fundraising event hosted by the NFL.

Attendees trained for weeks or months for the long journey across South Florida.

“We’ve been doing this is our 13th year so we’re super excited to raise money to go back to cancer research so we can do good in this community,” said the event’s board chair Liz Jenkins.

All proceeds go directly toward life-saving cancer research at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The fundraiser is also a way cancer survivors can give back to the medical community that gave them so much.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, I’m on the other side of that journey now, healing, and now it’s time for me to give back in such a grand way,” said cancer survivor, Johanna Torres.

Participants either ran a 5K or rolled through south Florida in a 15-mile,35-mile, 50-mile, or 100-mile ride.

If you plan to attend, keep an eye out, you may even just see some familiar 7News faces among the crowd.

“Hopefully we get Drew Rosenhaus but 7Sports is going to be a huge part of this event,” said Josh Moser, Sportscaster for 7News. “It’s a phenomenal event, we’re so happy to be a partner with it.”

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer event kicks off on Saturday at 7 a.m. and while registration for the event may be over, people can still donate to the cause.

