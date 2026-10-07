SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal welfare advocates are speaking out about the thousands of animals that were recovered from a suspected cockfighting ring operation in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading to a man’s arrest.

The South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals told 7News on Tuesday that they were initially called in to pick up two goats and two ponies.

“We discovered nine other goats in emaciated condition. All appeared to have respiratory conditions. There was a dead goat in the pen with them as well,” said SFSPCA spokesperson Laurie Waggoner. “It’s a pretty bad case.”

What they found were farm animals in concerning conditions, including roosters, goats and ponies.

One goat died in transit to the hospital, while another had to be euthanized. The ponies also showed signs of severe neglect.

“You could feel the entire skeletal system. If you had your hand on the chest, you could feel the chest rattling,” said Waggoner.

The surviving animals are now being treated at a SFSPCA facility in West Palm Beach.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies still have the 10-acre property blocked off after it was raided Saturday, which resulted in the arrest of 52-year-old Carlos Rafael Lezcano.

7Skyforce captured Miami-Dade County Animal Services removed what appeared to be dozens of dead birds on Monday.

“I’m surprised. I’m surprised because this is a very quiet neighborhood,” said a neighbor.

Authorities said the investigation began when the FBI executed a search warrant on the property, located on Southwest 51st Street and Southwest 122nd Avenue, as part of a federal investigation. The MDSO’s Organized Crime Bureau ultimately stepped in.

The arrest report states detectives “observed several thousand game fowl roosters, along with numerous enclosed cockfighting training rings. In addition, several rooster paraphernalia including vitamins, syringes, medication and rooster agitators were observed.”

When detectives returned to the property on Sunday morning, they said they saw two men enter the property. They allegedly ran and hopped a fence after seeing law enforcement.

Lezcano was captured at a nearby nursery and taken into custody. He has been charged with animal cruelty, tampering with physical evidence, resisting officers and fighting or baiting animals.

Area residents are in disbelief that this happened so close to home.

“Well, there’s been cops in the neighborhood for the past, probably, four or five days. Helicopters, as well, I saw yesterday,” said a neighbor.

Lezcano has since bonded out of jail.

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