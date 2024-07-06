MIAMI (WSVN) - An upscale Miami restaurant became a target for burglars twice in less than two months, and it’s not the only business in the area that has been hit by thieves.

Repeat crime is sadly on the menu at Ferraro’s Kitchen, a popular restaurant and wine bar located just west of the 79th Street Causeway, and others nearby.

The current wave of break-ins has Chef Igor Ferraro fed up. He spoke with 7News on Friday.

“Recently, this situation is out of control,” he said, “A month and a half ago, somebody broke into the place.”

Surveillance video provided exclusively to 7News shows a burglar who’s said to have swiped checks, gift cards and other items after bashing into Ferraro’s.

Cellphone video from May 19 shows the damage done to make entry, estimated at more than $5,000

Miami Police officers have since made an arrest, but it didn’t end the burglaries.

Ferraro said his restaurant was hit again on the Fourth of July.

“Last night, somebody again stepped onto our property and stole a few things in the back,” he said. “These kinds of episodes are occurring everywhere in my area.”

Last week, thieves targeted Luna Pasta e Dolci, located at 6927 Biscayne Blvd., several blocks south of Ferraro’s.

“They broke a window, they got in, they stole some money from the register,” said Gabriel Medici, Luna’s owner. “Then a week later, again, and a week later, again,”

Most recently, a rock smashing entry and quick scan of the place yielded nothing for one burglar, but not before the perpetrator smashed the windows.

“They break things! They break the register, they break the windows,” said Medici.

“If I keep calling the police, and I don’t get real action, the only result that I’ll have will be having my insurance going up through the roof,” said Ferraro.

It’s why Ferraro said he didn’t report Thursday night’s crime.

“I’m investing my time and my money somewhere else,” he said.

To see whether the city has any additional plans to combat the problem, 7News reached out to Miami City Commissioner Christine King, whose district includes the Upper East Side area, where these crimes keep happening. As of Friday night, she has not responded.

“I love this city. I love living in Miami, and it’s really a shame that I have to think about moving somewhere else,” said Ferraro.

Ferraro said he was bothered that the burglar in the May 19 break-in was able to be back out on the street after going through the court process.

