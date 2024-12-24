SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Mobile homeowners of Lil Abner in Sweetwater are taking legal action after, they say, management did not follow proper eviction procedures.

A letter dated Nov. 12 was sent to the 6,000 residents threatening them with eviction from their homes.

Residents said they are worried about where they would be able to afford to go if they have to leave.

Attorneys David Winker and Erik Wesoloski are giving them a fighting chance by representing them in their journey for justice.

“This shouldn’t be happening,” said David. “They were lied to. Anyone seeing the situation knows something’s wrong. 6,000 people are being evicted. 900 homes.”

Residents were told they had to leave their homes by May 19th.

The property owners plan to turn the park into a larger workforce and affordable housing development.

“I want to be very clear: these people received written documents in June, July, and August, where the landlord assured them, assured new purchasers, who are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars, we have no plans to change the zoning,” said Winker.

The “Urban Group,” the owners of the park, offered the tenants around $16,000 if they agree to leave by January 31st, 2025.

However, the residents say that money is not enough.

“How are we going to survive when we already have our own places?” said Roberto Ido, a resident.

“This is very frustrating, because I have four kids at my home,” said Sandra Masa Diego, another resident.

According to the Urban Group, “117 tenants have already relocated, and 262 additional tenants have indicated they plan to move before January 31, 2025. Of those 262, 105 have already scheduled their exit moves.”

In addition, they have stated that any resident who joins in on the lawsuit will be exempt from any compensation.

Winker, however, disputed the claim, stating that in order to have a valid eviction notice, a study must take place.

“Those rules don’t apply until there’s a valid eviction notice and a valid process,” he said. “You cannot take any action to approve a zoning change that kicks out mobile home owners without first doing a study and determining that they have a place to go. They didn’t do the study.”

Winker plans to go before a judge to buy the people of Lil Abner at least more time in their homes.

“I’m very happy; this is the best gift ever that Mr. Winker brought us all for this Christmas,” said Sandra.

The City of Sweetwater, as well as Miami-Dade County, have already approved the zoning changes to the property and are also defendants in the lawsuit.

Residents hope they can overrule the approved zoning changes.

